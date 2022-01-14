Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volvo Trucks to begin production of enhanced VNR electric truck with up to 85% more range
MIT researchers propose mechanism for overcoming bottleneck in electroreduction of CO2

CALSTART: Inventory of US electric school buses hit 1,738 in Sep 2021

14 January 2022

CALSTART has released a new report, Zeroing in on ESBs, an inventory of electric school buses (ESBs). As of September 2021, there were 1,738 ESBs funded, ordered, delivered, and deployed across the US. In total, there are some 480,000 school buses in the US—more than 95% powered by diesel.

While ESBs may be more suitable for electrification than other vehicle sectors at this time, there are challenges to overcome for the market to advance. Currently, ESBs may still cost 300 percent more than an equivalent diesel-powered school bus, and although data suggests maintenance is much more affordable for ESBs, labor trained in electric drivetrains can be challenging to find in many areas of the country (Arora, 2021).

Continued funding support and advancement in policy will allow the ESB market to grow by giving time for ESB technology to mature and demand for ESBs to increase, consequently reducing the capital cost over time and allowing ESBs to reach cost parity1 with their diesel counterpart. Federal funding opportunities such as those outlined in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will play a major role in growing the ESB market, but support at the state and local levels will need to continue to ensure growth for the foreseeable future.

Zeroing in on ESBs

US-ESB-Map-2021_v4-with-title

CALSTART has launched an ongoing Electric School Bus Working Group to share up-to-date information and peer learnings and interaction opportunities across school districts nationwide.

Some key points from Zeroing in on ESBs:

  • California, Maryland, and Florida lead the country in ESB deployment.

  • School districts are exploring alternative deployment models such as turnkey and Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) to ease the high upfront cost of ESB adoption.

Another CALSTART publication, Electric School Buses Market Study: A Synthesis of Current Technologies, Costs, Demonstrations, and Funding (November 2021) found that clean fuels power only 8% of the current US school bus fleet, and only 1% is electric.

Posted on 14 January 2022 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)