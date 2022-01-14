Lexus to debut the NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept and hydrogen-engined ROV Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 January 2022

Lexus will debut the NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept and hydrogen-engined ROV (Recreational Off highway Vehicle) Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 held at Makuhari Messe (Chiba City) this weekend. The NX PHEV OFFROAD Concept is based on Lexus’ first PHEV model that went on sale in November 2021, the NX 450h+.

The ROV Concept goes beyond traditional on and off-road driving along with its compact body and aims to provide a driving experience in nature unlike any passenger vehicle. In addition, it is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine.

The 3-cylinder, 1.0-liter hydrogen engine stores compressed hydrogen in a high-pressure tank and precisely injects hydrogen via direct injectors. The result is an environmentally friendly engine that produces high response torque from the fast-burning hydrogen, as well as vibrations unique to engine-powered vehicles for an exhilarating driving experience.

In addition, engine oil consumption during driving is kept to a minimum, resulting in virtually no CO2 emissions.

The ROV Concept utilizes a rugged pipe frame with a lightweight and compact body. The vehicle uses a sequential paddle shift + reverse transmission and a selectable 2WD & 4WD with differential lock drivetrain system.

Posted on 14 January 2022 in Engines, Hybrids, Hydrogen, Plug-ins

