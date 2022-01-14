Volvo Trucks to begin production of enhanced VNR electric truck with up to 85% more range

Volvo Trucks North America continues to lead in the deployment of sustainable Class 8 zero-tailpipe emission vehicles for the North American trucking industry with ongoing deliveries of its Volvo VNR Electric model to fleets across the country. The company announced that production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric model will begin in Q2 2022 and features an up to 85% increased range, faster charging, and even more configurations for heavy-duty transport.





Volvo Trucks first began taking customer orders for its first Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020, with commercial production starting in Q2 2021 at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia. Over the past year, Volvo Trucks has delivered the Volvo VNR Electric to customers in several states across the US, collecting valuable operating data to continually improve the technology to increase the efficiency of the truck under varying operating conditions. The next-generation Volvo VNR Electric is now open for order.

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric features significant improvements in the battery: technology, design, management, and package offering.

Improvements in battery design have resulted in an up to 40% increase in storage capacity for each battery.

A dedicated Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) was added to manage and maintain ideal environmental temperatures.

Volvo Trucks has also introduced a new six-battery package option.

Combining all three results in an increased energy storage of up to 565kWh and offers an operational range of up to 275 miles. Regenerative braking energy is captured and fed back into the system to maximize energy efficiency and driving range.

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric also reduces the required charging time, as the state-of-the-art 250kW charging capability provides an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

Volvo Trucks also has added two new configurations to its VNR Electric lineup—a 6x4 straight truck and a 6x4 tractor—joining its three existing models: 4x2 tractor, 6x2 tractor, and single-axle straight truck. Each Volvo VNR Electric configuration is designed for applications and drive cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage, drayage, and pick-up and delivery routes.

Volvo Trucks is focused on supporting customers in their electromobility transition by expanding its network of Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships that consult with fleets which are considering making the investment in the Volvo VNR Electric.