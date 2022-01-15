Indaba to build two greenfield SAF refineries in US using Haldor Topsoe technology

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 January 2022

Indaba Renewable Fuels will build two greenfield refineries in California and Missouri to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology. The facilities are expected to begin production of SAF in 2024, with a capacity of 6,500 barrels per day at each location.

Topsoe will also provide its H2bridge hydrogen technology for both facilities that further replaces fossil fuels with renewable liquids such as LPG or naphtha to lower the carbon intensity of the products.

The solution enables Indaba’s facilities to accept a wide variety of feedstocks as well as the production of multiple low carbon Index (CI) renewable fuels.

With HydroFlex, refiners can convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits. The innovative HydroFlex process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI).

The H2bridge hydrogen technology is based on a modular and highly efficient convection reformer technology. It delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex unit.

Posted on 15 January 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels

