bp and Oman form strategic partnership to progress significant renewable energy and hydrogen development

17 January 2022

bp and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman signed a Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) and a Renewables Data Collection Agreement which will support the potential development of a multiple gigawatt, world-class renewable energy and green hydrogen development in Oman by 2030.

As part of the agreement, bp will capture and evaluate solar and wind data from 8,000 km2 of land—an area more than five times the size of Greater London. The evaluation will then support the Government of Oman in approving the future developments of renewable energy hubs at suitable locations within this area to take advantage of these resources. The renewable energy resources could also supply renewable power for the development of green hydrogen, targeting both domestic and global export markets.

This partnership represents a significant evolution of bp’s business in Oman and is aligned with bp’s strategy, which includes rapidly growing developed renewable generating capacity and to take early positions in hydrogen.

Today’s agreement represents what bp is able to offer as an integrated energy company. These projects will build on our gas business, and bring wind, solar and green hydrogen together in a distinctive and integrated way supporting Oman’s low carbon energy goals.

—Bernard Looney, bp chief executive

Under the SFA, bp and Oman will also consider ways to collaborate in a number of areas, including a renewables strategy, regulation, the establishment of a renewable energy hub and the development and reskilling of the local workforce.

Posted on 17 January 2022 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background

