Sales of electrified MINIs up 64.3% in 2021, 18% of total sales

MINI increased worldwide vehicle sales by 3.3% to 302,144 units 2021. Sales of MINI models with electrified drive systems climbed by 64.3% to 53,243 vehicles—around 18% of total worldwide sales in 2021.





MINI Electric & MINI Cooper SE Countryman

The winner of the year was the fully electric MINI Cooper SE. The MINI Electric even managed to almost double its sales (plus 98.2%). It is now the most popular model variant in the entire MINI product range.

34,851 units of the MINI Cooper SE were sold worldwide last year. In addition, 18, 392 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 PHEV were sold—a sales increase of 24.2%. Almost every fourth newly registered MINI Countryman hit the road with an electrified drivetrain.

The most important market for the MINI Cooper SE in 2021 was again Germany, where more than 10,000 units of the fully electric model variant were sold. Added to this were 3,473 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, so that in Germany around 31% of all newly registered MINIs in 2021 are electrified.

A higher proportion is only achieved in a few countries worldwide, including Norway, where around 96% of all new MINIs delivered to customers last year had a purely electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This rate is only surpassed by Iceland. There, exclusively electrified MINI were sold for the first time in 2021. The MINI Cooper SE accounted for 62% of sales and the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 for 38%.