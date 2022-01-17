Yamaha Motor supplying electric motors for Subaru Tecnica International; to be mounted on STI E-RA EV
Yamaha Motor will supply Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) with hyper-EV electric motor units (earlier post) for the STI E-RA EV the company is developing for future motorsport.
The STI E-RA is being developed by STI with the aim of gaining experience and practice in new technologies in the world of motorsport, which is making its way toward a carbon-neutral era. The STI E-RA CONCEPT it is based on was on display at the Subaru/STI booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022.
The units the vehicle will use were developed to be “emotional electric engines” that leverage the technologies and engineering sense garnered via engine development to date. Further, thanks to Yamaha’s casting and machining technologies accrued through developing engines, the adoption of high-efficiency segment conductors, and more, these units achieve high output while being compact in size.
In July 2021, the company reviewed the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 originally formulated in 2018 and set a new goal of aiming for carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities—including across the life cycles of its products—by 2050. Among these changes, Yamaha Motor set a goal of reducing Scope 3 CO2 emissions (emissions produced from the company’s value chain, e.g., use of sold products) by 90% by 2050 compared to 2010. The commissioned development of prototype electric motors is one of the company’s initiatives toward achieving this goal.
The impression of the overall design seems to include an axial-flux motor and respective gearing with an inverter. That is an excellent start.
Posted by: yoatmon | 17 January 2022 at 03:39 AM