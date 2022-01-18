bp and EnBW successful in ScotWind offshore wind bid; potential generating capacity of 2.9GW, up to £10B of investment

bp and EnBW have been awarded a lease option off the east coast of Scotland to develop a major offshore wind project to be known as Morven. The award was made in the highly competitive ScotWind leasing round, the results of which were announced by Crown Estate Scotland.

The approximately 860 km2 lease is located around 60 km off the coast of Aberdeen. The E1 lease is in an advantaged area, allowing the partners to develop it as a fixed-bottom offshore wind project with a total generating capacity of around 2.9 gigawatts (GW), sufficient to power more than three million homes.

The success of the bid is expected to unlock a number of investments across the country, as part of bp's integrated energy company approach, leveraging its existing North Sea infrastructure, skills and relationships and EnBW's experience in offshore wind. Along with the offshore wind development, these investments include significant expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Scotland and green hydrogen production. Together, these represent up to £10 billion (US$13.6 bilion) of investment in support of offshore wind and Scotland's energy transition.

As a result of the successful ScotWind bid, the partners will establish their operational center in Scotland, and bp will make Aberdeen its global operations and maintenance center of excellence for offshore wind, creating up to 120 new direct jobs. It is expected to contribute up to £40 million per year to the economy.

The offshore wind development will include investments in infrastructure, ports, harbors and shipyards, including the construction of four ships to support EnBW and bp’s offshore wind projects across the UK, subject to technical and commercial due diligence.

These new-builds will involve an investment of more than £100 million and would be expected to support 500 associated jobs. It also triggers additional investment in Forth Ports, who are creating Scotland’s largest renewable hub at the Port of Leith, supporting up to 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Forth Estuary net-zero corridor.

bp also intends to apply its integrated business model to use the clean power generated offshore to supply and significantly accelerate the expansion of its EV charging network in Scotland to around 4,000 public chargers by 2030.

bp and EnBW are also jointly developing up to 3GW of offshore wind in the Irish Sea—the Morgan and Mona projects—in lease areas for development awarded in the UK’s Round 4 leasing round.

bp’s strategy includes plans to increase low-carbon investment to around $5 billion a year by 2030. Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy—by 2030 it aims to have developed 50GW of net renewable generating capacity. bp currently has a global renewables development pipeline totaling 23GW net, and its share of this award will add to this.