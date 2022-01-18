DOE: MY 2021 all-electric vehicles had a median driving range about 60% that of gasoline-powered vehicles

According to the US Department of Energy (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), for the 2021 model year, the median driving range of all-electric vehicles (EV) was 234 miles while the median range for gasoline vehicles was 403 miles.

Although this is a sizeable difference, VTO noted, EV ranges have been increasing rapidly. While the maximum range for any EV offered in the 2021 model year was 405 miles, there are already EV models offered for the 2022 model year achieving a maximum range of more than 500 miles.

As more long range EVs become available, the discrepancy in range between gasoline powered vehicles and EVs is likely to continue to narrow, VTO said.





Median and Maximum Range for Model Year 2021 Vehicles by Fuel Type. Range for EVs is based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates for a single charge. Range for gasoline vehicles is based on tank size and EPA combined fuel economy rating.