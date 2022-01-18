PPG to supply Cellforce Group with new NMP-free cathode binder

Cellforce Group (CFG)—the joint venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (earlier post)—has partnered with PPG, a global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. PPG will supply cathode binder systems which are free of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) solvent, to the Cellforce Group.

NMP, which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies. In December 2020, EPA released its final risk evaluation for NMP. The final risk evaluation shows that there are unreasonable risks to workers and consumers from 26 conditions of use.

EPA found no unreasonable risks to the environment, general population, bystanders, or occupational non-users.

The collaboration would eliminate the use of NMP in producing the conductive-carbon slurry that forms cathodes for Li-ion batteries.

Our cooperation with PPG is an important step for the Cellforce Group. The use of a new type of cathode binder pays off in several ways in production and brings positive properties for the cell itself. We ensure the protection of our employees, increase the efficiency of our production and obtain more powerful and safe battery cells. This is in line with our goal of combining economic growth with a high level of innovation and a simultaneous reduction of negative environmental impacts in Germany as a manufacturing location. —Torge Thönnessen, CTO of the Cellforce Group

CUSTOMCELLS founded the joint venture in 2021 together with Porsche. CUSTOMCELLS itself develops battery cells at the Itzehoe site and operates one of the most modern cell production lines in Europe at the Tübingen site.