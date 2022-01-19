24M finalizes deal with Volkswagen Group to partner on next-gen EV battery manufacturing; new VW subsidiary

24M Technologies, Inc. (24M) has finalized its deal, announced in December 2021 (earlier post) with Volkswagen Group (VWAG). Through the strategic partnership, Volkswagen will manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries using the 24M SemiSolid platform for use in Group electric vehicles.

Volkswagen Group acquired a 25% stake in 24M and will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary that will, in cooperation with 24M, develop a SemiSolid battery cell production technology for automotive applications.

Volkswagen AG invested a three digit millions of US dollars in 24M’s Series F funding round and will make additional investments promoting automotive developments based on the 24M core technology. Additionally, Dr. Steffen Blase, Head of Group Mergers & Acquisitions at Volkswagen AG, will join 24M’s Board of Directors.