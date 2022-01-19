Blink Charging to supply IQ 200 EV chargers to GM dealerships in US and Canada

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 January 2022

Blink Charging, a leading owner, operator, and provider of EV charging equipment and services, is deploying EV chargers at General Motors (GM) dealerships in the US and Canada. Working with leading facility solutions provider ABM, Blink is supplying its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships.

Working with ABM, which delivers turnkey EV charging installations, Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships and currently has orders on hand to supply GM dealers in the US and Canada with additional charging stations over the next several months.

The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market.

The IQ 200 also enables maximum flexibility and customer control through multiple deployment configurations, including wall mount, pole mount, and pedestal mount options. In addition, the IQ 200 features local load management allowing 2 to 20 chargers to be deployed on a single shared circuit.

Blink Charging has deployed more than 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to charge at any of the company’s charging locations worldwide.

Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (Blink Network), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data.

