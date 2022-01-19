Mopar introduces new at-home plug-in wall chargers for Jeep 4xe models and Chrysler Pacifica

Mopar has introduced new, Wi-Fi-capable, Level 2 (240-volt) charging units for at-home charging for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Available in plug-in or hardwired versions that supply 32 amps/7.7kW (maximum) of power, the new charging units provide a full charge in just over two hours, up to six times faster than standard Level 1 (120-volt) chargers.





In addition, new Wi-Fi connectivity gives customers the ability to monitor and control charging any time and anywhere via a mobile app and web portal.

Each new charging unit is Energy Star-certified and smart-grid optimized for a balance between availability, efficiency and cost to help customers reduce energy costs by charging at low-rate times and participating in energy credit programs where available.

Portable, lightweight, lockable and weatherproof for indoor/outdoor charging, each unit is universally compatible and backed by a 3-year warranty. US manufacturer's suggested retail price is $599. New charging units may be ordered with a Jeep or Chrysler-branded faceplate.

Mopar is teaming with the expert installation service company Qmerit to offer convenient installation of Level 2 chargers within the United States. Qmerit-certified installers are licensed, insured and screened.

The all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is the first Grand Cherokee to offer plug-in hybrid capability. The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability. Overall, the 4xe system delivers 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe, targeting an estimated 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range, returns an estimated 57 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe) and has an estimated total range of more than 440 miles (708 km). The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to arrive in North America early this year and in global markets later in 2022.





The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers 21 miles of electric-only propulsion and is EPA rated at 49 MPGe, making it commuter friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety. The hybrid powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Pacifica Hybrid, still the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan, delivers more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Pacifica Hybrid features a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter, Pentastar V-6, gasoline engine.