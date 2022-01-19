Nikola and Proterra agree to long-term battery supply for zero-emission Class 8 trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 January 2022

Nikola and Proterra announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement to power Nikola zero-emission semi-trucks with Proterra’s battery technology. Proterra product is expected to be incorporated in the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in the second quarter of 2022.

With the growing demand for the Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV, we have actively pursued battery supply through a dual source strategy. We look forward to collaborating with Proterra, which is expected to bring industry-leading heavy-duty EV battery solutions to Nikola’s battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicle platforms.

—Mark Russell, Nikola CEO

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery systems leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) recently approved the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program. With this approval, purchasers of the Nikola Tre BEV can now qualify for an incentive valued at $120,000 per truck, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership for any purchaser operating in the state of California.

With a 753 kWh battery pack and range of up to 350 miles, the Nikola Tre BEV is expected to have the longest range among the current HVIP-eligible Class 8 tractors. The Tre’s cabover design is suited for metro-regional applications because it has improved visibility and maneuverability, along with a smooth and quiet ride free of diesel emissions.

Posted on 19 January 2022

Comments

sd

So, is Nikola actually going to build trucks in their Arizona facility? So far, the trucks seem to be IVECO trucks made in the Netherlands with Nikola name plates.

Posted by: sd | 19 January 2022 at 07:30 AM

