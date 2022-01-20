Moscow plans to buy 500 more electric buses in 2022

Moscow, Russia, currently runs 1000 electric public electric buses on 66 bus routes, giving it the distinction of operating the largest e-bus fleet in Europe and America. This year the Government of Moscow plans to buy 500 additional electric buses. Most of them will be purchased with the funds from the green bonds.





A green bond is a type of a fixed-income instrument that is specifically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects. The goal of this project is to show how citizens’ funds improve the ecosystem of the city.

Moscow has entered the green bond market to implement the principles of sustainable development and environmental initiatives necessary for the capital. The funds received from the placement of green bonds were earlier used to purchase 400 electric buses. Today nearly half of the Moscow e-bus fleet has been financed by green bonds.

Moscow stopped buying diesel buses for the surface public transport operator in 2021.

Today the city is focused on eco-friendly alternatives and is keeping up with worldwide electric vehicle market trends. In December, Moscow has received the 1000th electric bus assembled by the Russian manufacturer KAMAZ at the innovative SVARZ eco-plant. The e-bus is dedicated to ecology and environmental science. Next year Moscow plans to purchase 500 more eco-friendly buses. —Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

Electric buses were launched in the Moscow in 2018. The transport has run more than 60 million kilometers and carried more than 156 million passengers. Moscow is now actively developing charging infrastructure. There are now 168 charging structures in the city; next year 115 new stations will be integrated into the charging infrastructure.