Porsche introduces Taycan Sport Turismo family; third body variant of Taycan EV

Porsche has introduced a third body variant of the Taycan electric sports car. The new Taycan Cross Turismo— which will offer five models from which to choose—combines the everyday usability of the Taycan Cross Turismo with the on-road dynamics of the Taycan sports sedan.

In 2021, deliveries of the all-electric Porsche Taycan more than doubled to 41,296 units from the previous year.

The Taycan Sport Turismo shares the sporty silhouette, rearward-sloping roof line and functional design of the Taycan Cross Turismo. In contrast to its sibling model, the Taycan Sport Turismo foregoes any off-road design elements. It is also available with rear-wheel drive.





Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo

The first member of the new Taycan Sport Turismo family, the GTS, will be launched at the end of February 2022, with further models following three weeks later in mid-March. The five models that will be on offer are:

Taycan Sport Turismo with up to 300 kW (408 PS). Taycan Sport Turismo: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.2 - 20.2 kWh/100 km; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 26.8 kWh/100 km) and rear-wheel drive, optionally available with Performance Battery Plus and up to 350 kW (476 PS). Taycan Sport Turismo with Performance Battery Plus: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.6 - 21.0 kWh/100 km; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 27.4 kWh/100 km.

Taycan 4S Sport Turismo with up to 390 kW (530 PS). Taycan 4S Sport Turismo: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.6 - 20.4 kWh/100 km; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 25.8 kWh/100 km and all-wheel drive, optionally available with Performance Battery Plus and up to 420 kW (571 PS). Taycan 4S Sport Turismo with Performance Battery Plus: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.7 - 21.0 kWh/100 km; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 26.1 kWh/100 km.

Taycan GTS Sport Turismo with up to 440 kW (598 PS). Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.1 – 21.0 kWh/100 km; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 26.0 kWh/100 km and all-wheel drive.

Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo with up to 500 kW (680 PS). Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.2 - 20.9 kWh/100 km,; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 26.3 kWh/100 km and all-wheel drive.

Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo with up to 560 kW (761 PS). Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo: electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.0 - 22.5 kWh/100 km,; electric power consumption combined (NEDC) 26.3 kWh/100 km and all-wheel drive.

From a standstill, the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and its top speed is 260 km/h (162 mph). The model with the greatest range is the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo, which stretches to 498 kilometers (309 miles) based on WLTP figures. Being part of the latest Taycan generation, the all-wheel drive Sport Turismo models have a particularly efficient drive strategy. Thermal management and charging functions have also been improved.





Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo

Both batteries can be charged from five to 80% in 22 minutes and 30 seconds. This also means that only five minutes’ charging is needed to create a further 100 km of range.

With the optional Remote Park Assist, the driver can remotely control entering and leaving a parking space without needing to sit behind the wheel. Automatic control is possible for parallel and perpendicular parking spaces as well as garages. The system automatically detects a space and measures it with the aid of ultrasonic sensors and a camera.

In addition to Apple Car Play, Android Auto has also been integrated into the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system since the last model year update.

The Voice Pilot voice assistant is now even better at understanding instructions in normal speech. The navigation system calculates more quickly, primarily uses the online search to find points of interest (POI), and displays its information more clearly. The Charging Planner has been further improved, is better at planning in fast-charging stations and avoids short charging stops. In addition, charging stations can now be filtered by performance class.