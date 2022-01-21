Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Factorial Energy raises $200M to accelerate commercialization of solid-state batteries for EVs; round led by Mercedes, Stellantis
SoCalGas adding 50 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EVs to fleet

Isuzu and Cummins collaborating on prototype medium-duty electric trucks

21 January 2022

Cummins and Isuzu Motors announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty, battery-electric truck to demonstrate in North America. This truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019. (Earlier post.).

096CB9C4-6760-4E68-9A92-F438608D704A

Through this arrangement, Cummins will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive 6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.

Cummins originally introduced its PowerDrive family—obtained via the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains (earlier post)—in 2018 as a solution for plug-in hybrid powertains. (Earlier post.)

Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

Posted on 21 January 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)