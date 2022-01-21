Isuzu and Cummins collaborating on prototype medium-duty electric trucks

Cummins and Isuzu Motors announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty, battery-electric truck to demonstrate in North America. This truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019. (Earlier post.).





Through this arrangement, Cummins will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive 6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.

Cummins originally introduced its PowerDrive family—obtained via the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains (earlier post)—in 2018 as a solution for plug-in hybrid powertains. (Earlier post.)

Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.