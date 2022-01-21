Mercedes-Benz partners with Luminar to accelerate development of next-generation automated driving systems

Mercedes-Benz and Luminar Technologies announced a partnership to accelerate development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars. A central component of this is the optimal access to new technologies and global competencies.

The intent of this partnership is to leverage the foundational lidar technology from Luminar with the aim to industrialize and integrate it into series production Mercedes-Benz vehicles. By shortening development cycles and strengthening technology partnerships Mercedes-Benz seeks to ensure that its vehicles have the most up-to-date technologies.

Luminar is the perfect addition to our existing roster of first-class cooperations with leading and cutting–edge tech companies. Mercedes-Benz’s achievement of SAE Level 3 already marked a huge milestone for automated driving and I am absolutely convinced that partnerships will increase our level of ambition for what is possible in future. Cooperation is an essential part of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy. Therefore, I am highly delighted to have Austin Russell and Luminar on board for our journey. —Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement

This partnership is a landmark moment in the industry, demonstrating how substantially increased safety and autonomous driving functions on consumer vehicles are going from sci-fi to mainstream. —Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar

As part of the partnership, Mercedes-Benz will enable Luminar with a data-driven development approach for continuous product improvement and updates.

With DRIVE PILOT Mercedes-Benz will offer conditionally automated driving (SAE Level 3) to the customers. In December 2021 Mercedes-Benz was the first automotive manufacturer worldwide to secure internationally valid system approval for conditionally automated driving (SAE Level 3). The company’s DRIVE PILOT automated driving system will enter series production in the S-Class and EQS this year.