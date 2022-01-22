GM investing nearly $154M in Lockport Components plant for production of electric motor stator

General Motors plans to invest nearly $154 million in its Western New York Lockport Components plant. The investment will be used to renovate the facility and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module, a key component in an electric motor.





Ultium Drive stator

Electric motors will be used in a variety of GM’s future Ultium Platform-based electric trucks and SUVs. Facility renovations will begin immediately.

As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of components that support GM’s current truck and SUV production. Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks.

GM currently estimates Lockport Components will add approximately 230 positions between 2023 and 2026. Actual staffing plans will be finalized closer to the start of production as the facility transitions to support EV motor component production.

Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing, and selling automotive radiators and components.