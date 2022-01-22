Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Intel to invest $20B to build two processor factories in Ohio
Unibuss orders 183 Solaris articulated electric buses

GM investing nearly $154M in Lockport Components plant for production of electric motor stator

22 January 2022

General Motors plans to invest nearly $154 million in its Western New York Lockport Components plant. The investment will be used to renovate the facility and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module, a key component in an electric motor.

8CECB7C9-04BB-49F9-93A0-14A601694518

Ultium Drive stator

Electric motors will be used in a variety of GM’s future Ultium Platform-based electric trucks and SUVs. Facility renovations will begin immediately.

As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of components that support GM’s current truck and SUV production. Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks.

GM currently estimates Lockport Components will add approximately 230 positions between 2023 and 2026. Actual staffing plans will be finalized closer to the start of production as the facility transitions to support EV motor component production.

Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing, and selling automotive radiators and components.

Posted on 22 January 2022 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Motors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)