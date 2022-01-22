Unibuss orders 183 Solaris articulated electric buses

Unibuss AS, one of the biggest Norwegian carriers, has contracted for the delivery of 183 Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses for the Norwegian capital Oslo. The total value of the contract, concluded as a result of a tender, stands approximately €100 million.

This marks the largest single-order yet for Solaris electric buses; the largest contract for Solaris for battery articulated vehicles completed so far was the contract with MZA Warsaw for the supply of 130 vehicles.

The 4th-generation articulated Urbino 18 electric bus was launched in 2017 and since then it has successfully served passengers in many European metropolises, including Brussels, Berlin, Barcelona, Warsaw, Cracow, Poznań and Hamburg. Soon, 23 Urbino 18 electric vehicles will also serve the residents of Aarhaus in Denmark.

The buses to run on the streets of Oslo will be fitted with High Energy batteries with a total capacity of more than 500 kWh. They will be recharged using a plug-in charger. A central motor with a power of almost 250 kW will be responsible for the drive.

The zero-emission Urbino 18 electric buses will replace the older Solaris Urbino model that is used in the city traffic in Oslo. The new buses will be in operations in April 2023.

The partnership between Solaris and Unibuss AS dates back to 2006. Since then, the Norwegian carrier has ordered almost 300 vehicles from the manufacturer. All in all, there are more than 500 Solaris Urbino units driving around Norway.