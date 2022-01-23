EIA forecasts US fossil fuel production to reach new highs in 2023

After declining in 2020, the combined production of US fossil fuels (including natural gas, crude oil, and coal) increased by 2% in 2021 to 77.14 quadrillion British thermal units. Based on forecasts in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US fossil fuel production to continue rising in both 2022 and 2023, surpassing production in 2019, to reach a new record in 2023.





Of the total US fossil fuel production in 2021, dry natural gas accounted for 46%, the largest share. Crude oil accounted for 30%, coal for 15%, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs) for 9%. EIA expects those shares to remain similar through 2023.