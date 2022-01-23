TriEye collaborates with Tier 1 Hitachi Astemo to accelerate launch of SEDAR SWIR system for ADAS

Tel Aviv-based TriEye, a fabless semiconductor company that developed the first CMOS-based Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing solution, is collaborating with Tier 1 automotive supplier Hitachi Astemo to enhance the capabilities of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for adverse weather and low-light conditions by accelerating the commercialization of TriEye technology.

TriEye’s proprietary technology delivers high resolution, reliable and actionable image data in all visibility conditions, at a cost 1000x lower than the current industry rate, the company says.

TriEye’s SEDAR, leveraging TriEye’s CMOS-based HD SWIR sensor (the Raven), operates uniquely in the Short-Wave Infrared Spectrum, enabling imaging and 3D mapping of the road in all visibility conditions in one sensor modality. The SEDAR provides more extensive information about the vehicle’s environment, including a depth map from which systems can determine the relative distance to objects.

Applying its expertise in manufacturing systems for major OEMsexpertise, Hitachi Astemo will evaluate the SEDAR and validate that it can be easily integrated into their ADAS system to deliver 2D and 3D depth information under low-visibility conditions.