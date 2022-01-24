ClassNK issues Approval in Principle (AiP) for ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier

Classification Society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of an ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC). GSC was formed in 2020 by nine shipbuilders and ClassNK

Ammonia is expected to be used as decarbonized fuel for ships since it does not emit CO 2 when burned. However, taking adequate safety measures is imperative due to its characteristics of being toxic to humans and corrosive against materials.

While international standards for using ammonia as a ship fuel are yet to be developed, ClassNK published its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” in August 2021 to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fueled ships for the ships, crew, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

For the design developed by GSC, ClassNK reviewed the ammonia treatment measures, piping diagram of the fuel supply system, identification of hazardous area taking into account the flammability and toxicity of ammonia, and evacuation routes in case of emergency in line with the Guidelines.

Verifying the conformity to their requirements, ClassNK has issued the AiP. GSC member shipbuilders in Japan are expected to utilize the approved basic design information for their upcoming product development of ammonia-fueled bulk carriers.