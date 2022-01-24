Lightning eMotors provides electric powertrain for Winnebago’s first all-electric concept motorhome

Lightning eMotors has been named as the powertrain provider for an all-electric motorhome concept—the e-RV—under development by Winnebago Industries’ Advanced Technology Group (ATG). The electric powertrain system for the e-RV was developed, integrated, and installed by Lightning eMotors.





We agree with Winnebago Industries’ view that there is a significant opportunity for shorter-range electric RVs—day trippers to the beach, family sports days, and tailgaters, to name a few. Plus, these vehicles can fast-charge at public charging stations and can overnight charge at campgrounds, enabling longer range applications. —Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer of Lightning eMotors

The concept version of the Winnebago Industries e-RV is the first all-electric motorhome designed by a major RV manufacturer. Key features of the e-RV concept vehicle include:

In-vehicle appliances aligned to optimize energy usage and battery performance while maximizing comfort and functionality. Key elements include 350-volt DC power for the water heater and roof mounted air conditioner with heat pump, 110-volt AC for the induction cooktop and the refrigerator, which can also operate on 12-volt DC power for enhanced flexibility and convenience.

Flexible battery charging source capabilities, that allow for charging at home, campgrounds and dedicated charging stations. Charging time is around 45-minutes at high-current charging stations.

Evolving battery technology and applications continue to drive capabilities and mileage range increases are anticipated as the concept vehicle further develops. Currently, an industry standard, 86-kWh battery configuration provides a range of 125 miles while powering on-board systems. This range will meet the needs of a majority (54%) of new RV buyers who prefer to make trips under 200 miles.

An integrated control system that enables operation of subsystems, optimizes load and efficiency, and displays system information and controls on a digital display. The control systems can be monitored through a tablet or smartphone app.

High performance wireless connectivity through a residential grade wi-fi network via dual-modem router that enables high data streaming levels.

Premium galley amenities including a modern, marine-grade refrigerator, slide out induction cooktop, and matte black sink fixtures. The bathroom includes a toilet and contemporary fixtures including a detachable, handheld shower head.

Materials throughout the e-RV concept vehicle are selected with a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable options. This includes sustainable, recycled cork-rubber flooring and woolen wall appliques to enhance thermal and wall insulation.

A chassis based on a readily available Ford Transit platform that has been modified with an advanced electrical power system from Lightning e Motors that powers the drivetrain, vehicle controls and living quarters.

Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group (ATG) was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company’s various business units. The all-electric concept motorhome is the first public facing example of ATG work streams and demonstrates a commitment to innovation and sustainability with product electrification, connectivity and improving user interface experiences for customers.