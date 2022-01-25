Benevelli introduces new line of IPM electric motors for off-highway and eMobility vehicles

Benevelli, an Italy-based producer of transaxles, wheel drives and electric motors, has launched the new SMAC Serie 270, a line of IPM (interior permanent magnet) electric motors systems ideal for off-highway and eMobility vehicles. IPM motors feature a rotor embedded with permanent magnets. Compared with the SPM (surface permanent magnet), this type of motor can reduce the risk of a magnet being peeled off by centrifugal force, and take advantage of reluctance torque.

The SMAC Serie 270 range offers power from 30 to 200kW with a stator of 270mm diameter, available in low- to high-voltage from 48V to 800V. The series includes 4 different motor length with and 24 winding configurations to accommodate various power classes.





The SMAC Serie 270 is available with air- and liquid-cooling with protection grade up to IP6K9K.

SMAC Serie 270 is Benevelli’s first e-motor range to provide this level of power density in low to high voltage. The SMAC Serie 270 e-motors are compact, lightweight, and power dense for use in high- performance traction, power generation, electro hydraulic systems and other specialist high- power demanding applications.

The entire SMAC Serie has a class F thermal rating; the winding of the stator is designed with double electrical insulation. It is first impregnated with an insulating paint and then it is filled with an epoxy resin in a vacuum environment. These details make the winding extremely reliable.