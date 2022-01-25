InCharge Energy releases scalable DC fast charger; 180kW unit can charge two fleet vehicles simultaneously

InCharge Energy, a provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial fleets, introduced its latest charging hardware offering: the ICE-180. This all-in-one DC Fast Charger is compatible with all CCS and CHAdeMO EVs and is suited for auto dealers, commercial fleet charging and parking applications where higher-power DC charging is needed in a minimal space.





The ICE-180 is a 180kW DC fast charger that features an efficient scalable architecture, allowing for a scalable output of 60, 120 or 180 kW of power depending on the customer's specific needs in the same footprint. Other key benefits include:

Compatibility with vehicles supporting CCS and CHAdeMO charging standards

Power sharing between both charging ports

Intuitive tempered glass touchscreen with LCD display that’s durable and easy to read in sunlight

LCD display showcases important information such as charging status, help menus and more

Five charging modes for added efficiency: Auto, Time, Quantity, Energy and SOC

User-friendly access management with PIN and RFID inputs

Interoperability across backend platforms via open charge point protocol (OCPP)

Optimized all-in-one footprint

Safety certified

For InCharge customers who utilize the fleet-focused In-Control OCPP software platform, the ICE-180 easily connects with In-Control to automate the process of collecting EV charging data. In-Control can manage and help streamline the charging infrastructure of an entire fleet, reducing operational costs and total cost of ownership (TCO) in the process, as well as reporting Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits where available.

The ICE-180 is the second offering in the expanding InCharge hardware portfolio, which includes the ICE-30 DC Wallbox. Launched in Q4 of 2021, the wallbox is the first DC fast charger of its kind with vehicle-to-grid, vehicle-to-building and vehicle-to-x bi-directional charging capabilities. The bi-directional charging capability will allow a vehicle to provide energy from its battery pack to a building, onsite storage devices or the utility grid in certain markets. The ICE-30 is compatible with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors.