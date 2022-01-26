Kia 2022 EV6 has starting price of $40,900

Kia America announced that pricing for the 2022 EV6, the brand’s first dedicated all-electric model, will start at $40,900, with a net price of $33,400 after the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit.





The EV6 offers a choice of two battery packs: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The EV6 with the 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $47,000—$39,500 after the federal tax credit. In addition, the EV6 may also qualify for various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California. These prices exclude destination charge.

The EV6 will be offered in three trim levels: Light, Wind and GT-Line. The Light trim will be offered in rear-wheel drive while Wind and sporty GT-Line variants will be available in rear-wheel drive and Dual Motor e-AWD configurations. The EV6 is expected to arrive in dealerships in the upcoming weeks.

The EV6 offers up to 320 horsepower and an EPA-rated all-electric range (AER) up to 310 miles depending on the configuration:

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower and AER of 232-miles (Light RWD)

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor yields 225 horsepower and AER of 310-miles (Wind RWD, GT-Line RWD)

Dual Motor e-AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor yields 320 horsepower and AER of 274-miles (Wind AWD, GT-Line AWD)

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,215 destination)