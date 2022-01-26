Oshkosh Defense unveils silent drive hybrid electric JLTV

Oshkosh Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, unveiled the first silent drive hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), the eJLTV. The eJLTV offers the US Army and US Marine Corps the same level of performance and protection as the base JLTV with the addition of silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy, and increased exportable power that enables it to be used in combat and reconnaissance scenarios.

The eJLTV charges the battery while in use, fully recharging the lithium-ion battery within 30 minutes. This eliminates the need for a charging infrastructure, which remains one of the most significant challenges to the widespread electrification of the tactical wheeled vehicle fleet.

For many years, we’ve been developing, testing and evolving hybrid-electric variants of our heavy and medium-duty tactical wheeled vehicles. Now, with the eJLTV, we’re offering our military customers an affordable way to electrify their light tactical wheeled vehicle fleet without compromising the off-road performance or superior protection necessary in combat operations. —John Bryant, Executive Vice President for Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense

This year, the US Army plans to recompete the JLTV program and issue a follow-on production contract in September 2022. The follow-on contract, valued at $6.5 billion, includes an additional 15,468 vehicles and five order years followed by five options years, extending production through FY32.

While the US Army has not requested a hybrid-electric JLTV as part of the JLTV recompete, the eJLTV proves that Oshkosh Defense has the team and technical capabilities to produce this highly capable vehicle today. —John Bryant

The eJLTV: