New 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV comes standard with Hybrid i-FORCE MAX Powertrain

Toyota has unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Sequoia full-size SUV. All 2023 Sequoias will feature the powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, this exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. (Earlier post.)





2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited

The powertrain features a motor generator within the bell housing between the twin-turbo engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. This design provides both maximum performance and amazing efficiency, and it is designed and built with heavy-duty performance and demand in mind.

Fuel economy estimates are not available at this time, but Toyota expects it to be extremely competitive at the top of the segment—and a huge improvement over the previous generation (14 or 15 mpg US combined, for 4WD or 2WD models, respectively).

Sequoia will be offered in 2WD or the available part-time 4WD system on SR5, Limited, Platinum and Capstone grades. TRD Pro will be offered only in 4WD. The part-time 4WD system relies on a transfer case, controlled via a lever on the center console, to select between 2WD, 4WD high or 4WD low.





2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

The all-new SUV is rooted in a modern body-on-frame chassis with a fully boxed frame that shares architecture with the all-new Tundra and all-new global Land Cruiser (which shares its platform with the Lexus LX). The core objective of this platform is to provide excellent handling, supreme comfort and impressive capability.

The engineering team behind this next-generation frame was able to increase rigidity and improve ride comfort by utilizing new techniques, such as new laser welding technology that helps reduce mass and weight in areas it’s not needed while reinforcing the areas that need it most.

Sequoia features an independent front suspension and adopts a new rack-mounted electronic power steering system for improved steering feel. A modern multi-link rear suspension is employed out back to offer a smooth ride and create opportunity to add the available Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) for those looking to tow regularly.

The all-new Sequoia offers up to a 9,000-pound maximum towing capacity, a nearly 22% increase over the prior generation. The Tow Tech Package, available on all grades but standard on TRD Pro and Capstone, offers a suite of features that include Trailer Backup Guide to aid in backing up the SUV with a trailer, and Straight Path Assist which helps provide steering control to keep the trailer straight on its intended path when backing up.

Drive Mode Select is an all-new feature on Sequoia, offering different driving modes depending upon driver preference, and it includes standard settings Eco, Normal and Sport. With available Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension settings expand to include Comfort, Sport S+ and Custom.

Using the SPORT or SPORT S+ settings, for example, the i-FORCE MAX powertrain makes use of the electric motor’s instantaneous responsiveness. While the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph, the gasoline engine assumes primary operation for excellent performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system is constantly in tandem operation to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.