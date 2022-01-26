Volvo Trucks launches unique safety features for its electric trucks: Active Grip Control

Volvo Trucks has introduced a new, patented safety feature for electric trucks: Active Grip Control. The new technology significantly improves stability, acceleration and braking in slippery conditions.

Due to the fast response of the electric motors, the force generated between the wheels and the road can be controlled in an instant to prevent wheel spin proactively. Tests performed with the Volvo FH Electric on a low friction surface with a loaded trailer showed a 45% improvement at full acceleration.​





The improvement when going up a slippery, gravel road is really impressive. I believe this will increase productivity, not least for our construction customers. —Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic & Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks

If the truck starts to skid, multiple sensors allow the vehicle’s control system to react to the road surface conditions and utilize the vehicle’s electric motors, along with other actuators, in an intelligent way to help the driver stay on the road.





The new feature is also designed to reduce the risk for jack-knifing ​and oversteering when driving unloaded.

Improvements can also be seen when braking, as the function can be used for controlled regenerative braking without going into ABS. This increases efficiency, since more time is spent in regeneration, allowing for a smoother braking experience.​

The Active Grip Control feature will be available on the heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric trucks, that are used for regional haul and construction operations. A version of the feature will also be available on trucks with a diesel or LNG driveline.

Volvo Trucks have a range of six all electric trucks designed to cover a wide variety of different transport assignments. The Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric are heavy-duty trucks with a gross combination weight of 44 tonnes. Sales are ongoing in Europe and production will start in the second half of 2022.

Serial production in Europe of the Volvo FL and Volvo FE Electric, for city distribution and refuse handling, started in 2019. Production of the Volvo VNR Electric for North America began in 2021.