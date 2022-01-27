Bentley launching five new electric cars from 2025

Bentley Motors will launch five new electric cars from 2025. Bentley also revealed a £2.5-billion (US$3.4-billion) sustainable investment to realize this strategy. From 2025, the first Bentley electric vehicle will be designed, developed and produced at its headquarters in Crewe, England.

Crewe is to become a “Dream Factory”— a digital, zero environmental impact, flexible and high-value manufacturing facility.

The company has already made enormous strides in reinventing the historic Crewe site, creating a certified carbon neutral facility, and the new investment and acceleration of the Beyond100 strategy will now be the basis to reduce Bentley’s carbon footprint across all products and non-factory operations, in line with Bentley’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Among the latest initiatives will be an extension of on-site energy production at Crewe, aiming to increase the number of solar panels from 30,000 to 40,000 in the next two years. Moreover, Bentley is investigating using sustainable biofuel in fleet cars, including Bentley’s iconic Heritage Collection. Bentley’s partners are also being encouraged to support Bentley’s goal of being end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, with suppliers expected to meet minimum sustainability standards. This will extend to Bentley’s global retailer network, each aiming for carbon neutrality by 2025, possibly even sooner.

The new Dream Factory includes a go-to-zero approach on the environmental impacts of manufacturing. Having achieved carbon neutral production already in 2019, Bentley aims to reduce water consumption, waste to landfill and other environmental impacts for every vehicle built in Crewe to an absolute minimum until 2030.

On Bentley’s model range, the luxury marque already leads the way in the luxury hybrid car sector and will further cement that position with the release of the Flying Spur PHEV in 2022, as well as five additional derivatives, added to the current Bentayga PHEV. Bentley expects more than 20% of sales this year will come from Bentley’s hybrid cars.