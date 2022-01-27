Carrier partners with ConMet to advance zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions

Carrier is further expanding its electrification capabilities through a new alliance with ConMet, adding trailer wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events. The alliance also advances Carrier’s broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck, and light commercial vehicle customers before the end of 2022, helping address upcoming emissions regulations.

ConMet is a leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry. ConMet’s eMobility division has developed the PreSet Plus eHub system, an in-wheel electric motor application that captures energy from coasting and braking that would otherwise go wasted as heat from wheel end motion and friction brake application.





The electricity is stored in a high-capacity battery and then shared with other parts of the vehicle as needed. The eHub is capable of generating up to 156 kW in a single braking event.

The eHub system can also utilize stored battery energy to power the eHub motors to propel the vehicle forward. This low-torque propulsion assist aides in overall vehicle fuel efficiency and also allows for a quiet vehicle approach.

The current production design of the eHub is aligned with Class 7 and Class 8 vehicles, paving the way for applications far beyond the reefer.

ConMet’s in-wheel electric motor system is compatible with Carrier’s all-electric Vector trailer refrigeration system and can eliminate the need for diesel fuel engines.

Teaming with ConMet allows Carrier to deliver more sustainable solutions to its customers, helping companies green their fleets and supporting their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals. By the end of this year, we will have electric options for customers in trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle refrigeration applications and new technologies such as this wheel hub power generation solution for trailers that can help further address environmental regulations. —Tim White, President, Refrigeration, Carrier

Carrier was first to market with an autonomous electric trailer refrigeration system, when it launched the Vector eCool in Europe. Suitable for operation with the engineless versions of Carrier Transicold’s Vector models, the Vector eCool utilizes the company’s E-Drive all-electric technology to the fullest.