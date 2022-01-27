More than 300 customers have ordered 10,000 Ford E-Transit electric vans

More than 300 customers have plced orders for a total of 10,000 E-Transit vans, according to Ford Pro, the global commercial and government business and brand within Ford. Customers range from one-person van operations to municipalities including the City of Orlando to some of the nation’s largest service providers and retailers such as Walmart, which alone ordered more than 1,100 vans.





For commercial customers, a van is a tool to get a job done, and one size does not fit all needs. That’s why we designed the original gas Transit with a best-in-class range of configurations backed by a network of nearly 300 upfitters to further customize it for specific applications. E-Transit adds another eight configurations to that lineup, enabling us to help customers of all sizes across industries transition into an electric future supported by Ford Pro. —Andrew Walker, Ford Pro commercial van brand manager

Customers have ordered all eight of E-Transit’s available configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, plus the only all-electric van chassis cab and cutaway models. The high-roof, extended wheelbase configuration, referred to as the “jumbo” model, is the most popular.

Representing 33 of the orders—including all 1,100 ordered by Walmart—this E-Transit has the most interior capacity and allows someone as tall as 6 feet 9 inches to stand upright, making it easier to move around and use equipment.

Making up 19% of the orders, the low-roof E-Transit is especially popular with customers in the telecommunications industry where workers take their vans home at night, because it can fit in many residential garages.

E-Transit is one of two all-electric work vehicles available from Ford Pro this year. F-150 Lightning Pro arrives this spring.