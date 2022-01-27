Jeep 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV starts at $57,700

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first electrified Grand Cherokee, offers an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPGe at a starting US manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,700.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup consists of four models: 4xe, Trailhawk 4xe, Overland 4xe and Summit 4xe, as well as one package (for the Summit 4xe): the Summit Reserve 4xe.

2022 Model/Package Starting US MSRP Grand Cherokee 4xe $57,700 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe $62,485 Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe $65,760 Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe $69,820 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe $74,300

All prices exclude $1,795 destination charge.

Built at the new Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to start arriving in Jeep dealerships in spring of 2022.

The 4xe PHEV technology includes a Quadra Trac II 4x4 system with two-speed transfer case and 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio; 47.4:1 crawl ratio; and 6,000-lbs (2,720 kg) 4xe max towing capability.

The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability. Overall, the 4xe system delivers 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 lb.-ft. (637 N·m) of torque.

The fuel-efficient 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine is part of Stellantis’s Global Medium Engine family. The high-tech, direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head. Efficiency is enhanced via the use of electric power steering and an electrically driven air-conditioning compressor, removing those loads from the engine.

2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe. The entry-level Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe model comes standard with the Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers five available terrain modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Grand Cherokee 4xe comes equipped with ample standard safety and security features, including Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection, Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, Blind-spot Monitoring, rear park assist sensors, passive entry, automatic headlamps, daytime running LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.

Other standard convenience features include remote start, universal garage door opener and a new adjustable height power liftgate.

2022 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe model adds to the many standard features of the 4xe model. The most off-road capable of the Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup, the Trailhawk model comes standard with low-range Selec-Speed Control (autonomous off-road driving assist) with sand and snow recovery; Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system featuring an active electronic 2-speed transfer case with low range, 47.4:1 crawl ratio and rear eLSD that can send 100% of torque to one rear wheel for maximum 4x4 performance; Selec-Terrain System with five settings: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand; Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping delivering 4.7 inches of travel, 10.9 inches of ground clearance, 24 inches of water fording capability and a break-over angle of 22.3 degrees; skid plates; blue tow hooks (with 10,000-lb capacity); Jeep Off-road Pages and class-exclusive sway bar disconnect, which allows for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain.

Standard exterior features include unique 18-inch aluminum wheels with 265/60R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, unique front and rear fascias delivering best-in-class approach (36 degrees) and departure (30 degrees) angles, anti-glare Trailhawk hood decal, a black-painted roof with black-accent roof-rack rails with 150-lb capacity, Trailer-Tow Package with Class IV receiver hitch, automatic power-folding heated exterior mirrors with memory, power liftgate and 360-degree surround view camera system with washer and integrated off-road camera.

2022 Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe. The Overland 4xe features Jeep’s Quadra-Trac II system, which adjusts torque distribution and will continue to reactively make corrections if tire slip occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the axle with the most traction. When equipped with the available Off-Road Group, the Trail Rated Overland 4xe model adds the Quadra-Drive II system, high-strength steel skid plates, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 18-inch aluminum wheels and rugged, all-terrain tires. The Selec-Terrain system and Hill-descent Control, which works both in forward and reverse, are standard on Overland.

Standard exterior upgrades for Overland include 20-inch aluminum wheels with Black Noise pockets, a new, unique Overland appearance, front tow hooks, Gloss Black roof rack with Bright Stainless insert, rain-sensing windshield wipers, trailer towing, approach-lit door handles, rearview mirror puddle lighting, power-folding multifunctional Gloss Black mirrors with Bright Chrome insert, auto-tilt down in reverse, auto-dimming glass on driver’s side and courtesy lighting, windshield wiper deicer and passive entry. A painted black roof is available on Overland models (late availability).

2022 Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe. The Summit is packed with premium capability and luxury appointments, such as the Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system, Nappa leather seats with quilted seat bolsters and perforated seat inserts, McIntosh audio system with 19 speakers, subwoofer and 950-watt amplifier, Absolute Oak wood and leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel and Berber floor mats. First-row seats with power 16-way adjustable position with memory and lumbar are standard. Also standard is front-row seat massage that includes five customizable profiles with three levels of pressure intensity.

Additional standard safety features on Summit models include: Active Driving Assist; Drowsy Driver Detection; Intersection Collision Assist; Traffic Sign Recognition; 360-degree Surround View Camera with front and rear lens washers; Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist.