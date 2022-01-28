Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to invest €23B over 5 years in electrification; 35 new EV models by 2030; solid-state batteries

The Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance has defined a common 2030 roadmap on pure-EV and Intelligent & Connected mobility, sharing investments for the benefits of its three-member companies and their customers.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have already invested more than €10 billion in the field of electrification. In the main markets (Europe, Japan, the US, China) 15 Alliance plants already produce parts, motors, batteries for 10 EV models on the streets, with more than 1 million EV cars sold so far and 30 billion e-kilometers driven.

Building on this expertise, the Alliance is accelerating with a total €⁄23 billion in additional investment in the next five years on electrification, leading to 35 new EV models by 2030. 90% of these models will be based on five common EV platforms, covering most markets, in all major regions:

CMF-AEV, the most affordable platform in the world, is the base for the new Dacia Spring.

KEI-EV (mini vehicle) platform family for ultra-compact EVs.

LCV-EV Family platform family for professional customers, as the base for the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star.

CMF-EV, the global, flexible, EV platform. It will be on the roads in a few weeks as the base for the Nissan Ariya EV crossover and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. The CMF-EV platform, with its technological innovations and the potential offered by its modularity, is a benchmark platform for a new generation of electric vehicles for the Alliance partners. The platform has been created to integrate and optimize all the elements specific to a 100% electric powertrain, hosting a new, high-performance motor and an ultra-thin battery. By 2030, more than 15 models will be based on the CMF-EV platform, with up to 1.5 million cars produced on this platform per year.

CMF-BEV, the most competitive compact electric platform in the world, to be launched in 2024. It provides up to 400 km range; its aerodynamics performances are outstanding, helping reduce cost by 33% and power consumption by more than 10% compared to the current Renault ZOE. It will be the base for 250,000 vehicles a year under the Renault, Alpine and Nissan brands. Among the vehicles are the Renault R5 and the new compact EV that will replace the Nissan Micra. Designed by Nissan and engineered by Renault, the new model is planned to be manufactured at Renault ElectriCity: the electric industrial center in Northern France.

Common battery strategy, breakthrough battery innovations and a planned 220 GWh production capacity. Competitiveness is key, and that has led member companies to a common Alliance battery strategy, leading, among others, to the selection of a common battery supplier for Renault and Nissan in core markets.

The Alliance is working with common partners to achieve real scale and affordability, enabling to reduce battery costs by 50% in 2026 and 65% by 2028. With this approach, by 2030, the Alliance will have a total of 220 GWh battery production capacity for EVs across key production sites in the world.

Beyond that, the Alliance shares a common vision for all-solid-state battery technology (ASSB). Based on its deep expertise and unique experience as a pioneer in battery technology, Nissan will lead innovations in this area that will benefit all Alliance members.

ASSB will have double the energy density versus current liquid lithium-ion batteries. Charging time will also be greatly reduced to one-third, enabling customers to make longer trips with increased, convenience, confidence and enjoyment.

The aim is to mass produce ASSB by mid-2028, and in the future beyond that to realize cost parity with ICE vehicles by bringing costs down further to $65/kWh, accelerating the global shift to EVs.