C4V introduces LiSER, a cobalt- and nickel-free Li-ion cell technology with 40-50% higher energy density, 5 x more power density than LFP

Charge CCCV (C4V), a lithium ion battery technology company (earlier post), has introduced LiSER (Lithium Slim Energy Reserve), a novel cell technology platform. C4V’s LiSER technology encompasses an in-house patented battery cell design that allows OEMs to bypass modules and build the pack directly. This platform includes designs that include long and slim cells with super-fast charge and discharge capabilities without losing the energy density benefits.

LiSER also allows OEMs to achieve maximum cell to pack translation of performance.





LiSER comes with an industry first tabless advanced prismatic cell design that has an in-situ cooling loop to facilitate efficient temperature operations ranging from -40°C to 90°C, assisting in extra fast charging. The tethered edges of the module come with a solid structural design that enable mechanical stability. The design’s high modularity allows to cater to stringent market requirements (kWh or MWh) without any bias for power or energy needs.

Attributes include:

LiSER’s cobalt- and nickel-free lithium-ion battery cell technology promises an energy density of up to 228 Wh/kg and a power density of up to 2000 kW/kg. Even if the current COVID-led supply-chain disruptions wane, the sharp prices of cobalt and nickel will continue to compromise EV manufacturers cost leadership potential in the long-run, the company says.

With a module-free battery pack technology, LiSER promises a superior potential leading up to an energy density of 190 Wh/kg at the pack level.

LiSER simplifies the module structure and has been proven to increase the volume utilization rate of a battery pack by 30%. This in turn makes it the best fit for high-speed processes supporting ultra-fast manufacturing solvent free coating speeds of 100 metres/minute and thereby reducing costs to the tune of 20%.

By using the in-house patented C4V’s BMLMP (bio-mineralized lithium mixed metal phosphate) technology, LiSER enables Li-ion cells at 3.9 Volts. The inherent oxygen-deficient BMLMP not only augments battery safety but also delivers a voltage that is at least 20% higher than the LFP formulations currently widely being used in the market.

While nickel-rich NCA or NMC chemistries emit nickel oxide fumes, when burning with LiSER the toxic gaseous build-up is non-carcinogenic. LiSER uses elements that are environmental-friendly, sourced with a robust local supply-chain and enable a significantly lower carbon footprint.

iM3NY and C4V are closely working with a few OEMs to integrate this technology in various end applications starting from grid, electric vehicles as well as electric aircraft.