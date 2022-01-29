HASCO Magna eDrives hit the market on Volkswagen MEB platform

Magna continues its growth in electrification with secondary eDrive systems hitting the market in Asia, Europe and North America on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The HASCO Magna Electric Drive Systems Co., Ltd. (HME) team in China has started high-volume serial production of secondary eDrive systems for the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover, one of the automaker’s vehicles on the MEB platform.

The system integrates an induction-type e-motor, an integrated single-speed gearbox, a high-voltage inverter and the corresponding software and controls. It also provides 80 kW of peak power to the front wheels and features best-in-class drag torque, which optimizes efficiency.





HME is the global supplier of secondary eDrives for Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive MEB models with power greater than 185 kW. The highly integrated eDrive system is specifically optimized for secondary eDrives for electrified vehicles.

The system was designed using Magna’s fully integrated, modular and scalable building block approach, resulting in a cost-efficient and highly advanced product that meets the various demands for global application. It is one of many eDrive products in Magna’s portfolio that covers power ranges up to 250 kW for all vehicle types.