Shell starts up 20 MW hydrogen electrolyzer in China

Shell has started operations at the power-to-hydrogen electrolyzer in Zhangjiakou, a joint venture between Shell (China) Limited and Zhangjiakou City Transport Construction Investment Holding Group Co. Ltd. The electrolyzer—one of the world’s largest—will provide about half of the total green hydrogen supply for fuel cell vehicles at the Zhangjiakou competition zone during the Winter Olympic Games, set to begin on 4 February 2022.

The electrolyzer is the largest in our portfolio to date and is in line with Shell’s Powering Progress strategy, which includes plans to build on our leading position in hydrogen. We see opportunities across the hydrogen supply chain in China, including its production, storage and shipping. We want to be the trusted partner for our customers from different sectors as we help them decarbonize in China. —Wael Sawan, Shell’s Integrated Gas, Renewable and Energy Solutions Director

The project is part of a joint venture between Shell China and Zhangjiakou City Transport Construction Investment Holding Group Co. Ltd, formed in November 2020. The 20 megawatts (MW) power-to-hydrogen electrolyzer and hydrogen refueling stations in Zhangjiakou are phase 1 of the joint venture. The companies have plans to scale up to 60 MW in the next two years in phase 2.

Taking only 13 months to complete, this is Shell’s first commercial hydrogen development project in China. Utilizing onshore wind power, the project will initially supply green hydrogen to fuel a fleet of more than 600 fuel cell vehicles at the Zhangjiakou competition zone during the Winter Olympic Games. After that, the hydrogen will be used for public and commercial transport in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, helping to decarbonize its mobility sector.

Globally Shell has seven announced decarbonized hydrogen projects from renewable sources in its portfolio, including REFHYNE in Germany and in the Netherlands, NortH2, Port of Rotterdam Green Hydrogen Hub, Holland Hydrogen I, Hydrogen Innovation Hub at GZI Next Emmen, Groningen hydrogen fueling station and in China, Zhangjiakou Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub.