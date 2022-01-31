BYD introduces Type A battery-electric school bus with V2G technology

BYD introduced its Type A battery-electric school bus that also offers innovative vehicle-to-grid technology, allowing the vehicle to serve as a power storage resource when it’s not transporting students.





Just like our Type D bus introduced last year [earlier post], our Type A bus bi-directional charging capability is a game changer. School buses can be charged overnight when energy demand is low, and clean emission free energy can be fed back into the classroom during school hours when the bus is parked keeping classrooms well-lit and students and teachers plugged-in. —Samuel Kang, BYD’s Head of Total Technology Solutions

BYD offers two kind of charging solutions to meet different needs. The 150 kW DC charging solution is available with high charging power and efficiency. BYD also provides 19.2 kW single phase AC charging.

The Type A can seat up to 30, and can be equipped with an ADA liftgate capable of lifting 800 pounds. The bus has a range of up to 140 miles on a single charge. At the heart of the BYD Type A is its lithium iron phosphate battery, the safest and most reliable in the electric vehicle industry.

BYD made safety the top priority in its school bus design. Standard safety features include a high-strength steel construction body, electronic stability control to aid handling, and an electronic braking system to ensure more evenly distributed brake force.

In addition, BYD adds an additional layer of protection with its Predictive Stop Arm, which monitors approaching traffic and notifies students as they exit the bus when it is safe to cross.

With length options of 26.7-feet, 24.5-feet and 22.9 feet, BYD’s Type A battery-electric school bus is suited for routes with fewer students and for transporting those with disabilities.

BYD buses can be equipped with HSM 3-point lap-shoulder belts, integrated child seats, and portable restraints. These school bus seats are not only designed to keep children safer, but they have the benefits of improving behavior, reducing bullying, and minimizing driver distraction.

BYD’s battery-electric technology can cut fuel costs by as much as 60% compared to diesel vehicles. With fewer moving parts and less vibration, maintenance costs can be cut by as much as 60%.