Mullen selects Comau for build-out of vehicle body shop for FIVE EV Crossover

Mullen Automotive, an emerging EV manufacturer, announced a strategic alliance with Comau, a leading Italian systems integrator and solutions provider with longstanding experience in the automotive sector, for the build-out of a vehicle body shop at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, Mississippi.

Mullen Automotive and Comau, a member of Stellantis, are joining forces to develop a state-of-the-art body shop for the new and upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. Comau has been a leader in the industry of automotive manufacturing, along with other sectors, since the early 1970s and is reputed for combining innovative engineering solutions with easy-to-use open automation and enabling technologies. Mullen and Comau will work to deliver the most accurate and quality body shops to enhance the overall production of the FIVE.





Mullen FIVE

Comau is supporting Mullen’s plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, where the FIVE will be produced.

Comau continues to focus its advanced competencies and longstanding experience toward the development of strategic markets such as electrification. As such, it is always a pleasure to work with a new electric vehicle manufacturer to support the widespread deployment of e-mobility solutions. This project confirms our commitment to progressing the mobility of the future. —Laerte Scarpitta, Comau’s leader of the Americas

The Mullen FIVE, revealed in November 2021, is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design.

Earlier this month, Mullen reported that The Mullen engineering team and supplier partners are making good progress to complete the first fully functional vehicles for both the Mullen FIVE Launch edition and Mullen FIVE RS, high-performance edition. Current work includes battery adaption, involving the cooling system and underbody protection. The body-in-white (BIW) team is focusing on vehicle frame structural reinforcements and material selection.

The time frame for the first fully functional and drivable vehicles, including the FIVE RS, is currently on track for Q3 2022. Mullen is planning for media and consumer events in late summer and early fall, where existing Mullen FIVE reservation holders and invited media will get to fully experience the vehicle, including test driving the FIVE in person.