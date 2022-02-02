Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BMW Group to procure low-carbon steel from Salzgitter AG for European plants; second low-carbon steel deal
DSM expands CTI test lab to support high-voltage testing up to 1500 VAC and 1000 VDC for EV makers

Testing of Ceylon Graphite silicon-enhanced vein graphite anode shows 446 mAh/g SDC

02 February 2022

Tests in a Li-ion half cell at WMG, University of Warwick (UK), of Ceylon Graphite’s commercial spherodized, silicon-enhanced vein graphite materials yielded a 446 mAh/g specific discharge capacity (SDC) for the materials—13% higher than what is achieved for vein graphite on its own (393 mAh/g) under the same testing conditions. The synthetic comparison data is from earlier test work performed at WMG.

Cyl-picture1

We had very good results from our initial coin cell battery tests as well as our full cell test, but I am excited to see the performance improvement of vein graphite with silicon enhancements. These results are a highly significant development for Ceylon, and we believe we can further improve these numbers as we continue perfecting the technology.

The unique characteristics of our Sri Lankan vein graphite combined with our proprietary processing technologies produces a Li-ion battery with significantly higher power and energy as tested by WMG. In addition, we believe that the energy consumption of the end-to-end process of producing battery-grade anode material from vein graphite is the lowest, relative to synthetic and flake graphite, because vein graphite from Sri Lanka does not require primary processing, due to the high in situ grade above 90%Cg.

—Ceylon CEO Don Baxter

Cyl-picture1

Spherodized silicon-enhanced vein graphite materials

Known under various names including crystalline vein, Plumbago, Sri Lankan graphite, and Ceylon graphite, “Sri Lankan” and “Ceylon” are commonly used for vein graphite since Sri Lanka (formerly known Ceylon) is the only area to produce this material in commercial quantities, the company notes.

Vein

Vein graphite is a true vein mineral, as opposed to a seam mineral (amorphous graphite) or a mineral that is disseminated throughout the ore rock (as in flake graphite).

WMG is an academic department at the University of Warwick, focused on collaboration between academia and the public and private sectors.

Posted on 02 February 2022 in Batteries, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)