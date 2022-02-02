ARPA-E to award $10M to third SEED cohort

The US Department of Energy (DOE) will award up to $10 million in the third round of funding ARPA-E has announced under the Supporting Entrepreneurial Energy Discoveries (SEED) Exploratory Topic.

Successful SEED projects should create new paradigms in energy technology and have the potential to achieve significant reductions in US energy consumption, energy-related imports, or energy-related emissions. SEED awards will support research projects that establish potential new areas for technology development and provide ARPA-E with information that could lead to new ARPA-E focused funding programs.

Awards may support exploratory research to establish viability, proof-of-concept demonstration for new energy technology, and/or modeling and simulation efforts to guide development for new energy technologies.

Sample awards from the first and second SEED cohorts include: