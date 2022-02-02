Uber and Wallbox to expand partnership to all of the US

Uber and Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, are expanding their partnership nationwide following a pilot program. As previously announced, the partnership provides Uber drivers a discounted package for a Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger, installation and the option to finance the package.

Just a few months after beginning their initial partnership in the Bay Area in October 2021, the companies are expanding their collaboration so that drivers across the US will soon have access to Wallbox’s discounted EV charging package. This will be rolled out in four key groups, in order to reach nationwide coverage by the end of April 2022. Additionally, the two companies are actively discussing a potential global roll-out program beginning in Europe and Canada.

The roll-out is expected to follow four phases:

os Angeles, Portland and Seattle in January Phoenix, New York and Boston in February The Midwest and Southeast in March The rest of the US, excluding Alaska, in April

The partnership is being supported by an Uber program that makes drivers of fully electric vehicles (EVs) eligible for a Zero Emissions incentive, so they can earn an extra $1 on every Uber trip (up to $4,000 annually).

Wallbox’s worldwide best-selling charger, Pulsar Plus, became an Amazon USBest Seller in just a few months. Pulsar Plus is one of the smallest smart home EV chargers in the US, is compatible with all EVs and can be installed in homes, apartments, and other multi-unit dwellings.

The partnership is part of Uber’s continued commitment to becoming a zero-emission platform in the US and Canada by 2030.