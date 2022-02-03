CATL and TES join forces to deliver after-sales services on battery products

China-based battery giant CATL has selected technology lifecycle solutions company TES to deliver after-sales services for its battery products. This initial agreement will see TES Sustainable Battery Solutions service CATL’s clients, who use its energy storage solutions in 12 countries within Asia-Pacific (APAC). The rollout will be delivered over three phases, providing after-sales services to CATL’s clients. This includes investigation into product failures, repair, and replacements, early warning and alarm troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and software updates for battery management units and cell supervision circuits.

TES Sustainable Battery Solutions has already started supporting CATL in the collection and recycling of batteries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and APAC. The next steps in the growth of the partnership include establishing a training center in Singapore and collaborating on research and development projects, such as how to meet the increase in the share of lithium ferro (iron) phosphate (LFP) batteries, now growing in global production.

Those plans dovetail into TES’s broader sustainable battery solutions strategy for lithium-ion batteries: Repair & Remanufacture, Repurpose & Reuse, Recycle & Recover.

The two companies’ strategic alignment runs deep and is also closely aligned with their visions of a circular economy, with the objective to close the loop on battery treatment through research and development projects.

TES is well-positioned with ambitious plans within the sustainable battery solutions space. We already have plans to build on our existing global network of recycling facilities in Grenoble, Singapore, and, more recently, in the port of Rotterdam. CATL will be an important partner for TES on many levels as we continue to grow. —Thomas Holberg, Global Vice President of TES Sustainable Battery Solutions

A new battery recycling site in Shanghai is due to be commissioned by the end of this quarter and will serve as a springboard for the development of a much larger site in Northern China over the next two years.