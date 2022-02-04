Ferry raises $4M in seed funding for EV short-term leasing platform

Electric vehicle (EV) subscription platform Ferry raised $4M in seed funding from Porsche heir Toni Piëch’s AMYP Ventures, Venn Ventures, and angel investors Adam Forst and Lisa Besserman.

Ferry enables users to obtain a short-term (6-, 12-, or 24-month) lease on a new electric vehicle with no down payment and delivery to their door, transacting the entire process within the app. Users can choose from a range of new EV models at a single, transparent monthly price and no down payment. 1000 miles per month (with the ability to upgrade), maintenance, and taxes are included.

By prioritizing flexibility and simplicity, Ferry reduces the significant hurdles consumers have faced for years when seeking to lease an electric vehicle. With regulations banning direct auto sales in many states, Ferry says that its direct leasing model presents a path to get more Americans in EVs on more flexible, customer-friendly terms.

As an investor in climate-focused high growth opportunities, as well as existing car subscription platforms in Europe, I believe that Ferry is best positioned to win the still-nascent direct-to-consumer car market in the US. Both new and legacy manufacturers will benefit from their tech-forward, customer-centric approach — and with a laser focus on electromobility, Ferry is designing a new future of drive for the next generation of American consumers. —Toni Piëch, Chairman of AMYP Ventures and founder of Piëch Automotive

Ferry counts automotive legacy heavyweight Piëch and Jeff Johnson, former CFO of Revel, as board members/advisors.