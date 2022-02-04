Lightning eMotors to work with GM to electrify medium-duty trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 February 2022

Lightning eMotors has reached an agreement with General Motors to be the first GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer (SVM) to provide fully electric Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.

Under the agreement, Lightning eMotors will electrify popular medium-duty truck platforms provided by General Motors, which can be used for several vehicle applications such as school buses, shuttle buses, delivery trucks, work trucks and more.

General Motors Fleet provides a variety of platforms which are designed for qualified Specialty Vehicle Manufacturing customers to upfit vehicles across a broad range of industries and applications.

Lightning has developed a flexible manufacturing approach that provides scalable and cost-effective electrification for medium-duty specialty vehicles such as utility trucks, school buses, and ambulances. Electrifying these vehicles results in large operating cost savings, better performance, and zero tailpipe emissions.

Lightning eMotors will electrify certain GM platforms at its manufacturing campus in Loveland, Colorado. Completed chassis will be shipped to commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Posted on 04 February 2022 in Conversions, Electric (Battery), Market Background

