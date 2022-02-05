BMW of North America and Electrify America providing two years complimentary 30-minute charging for BMW EV customers

BMW of North America and Electrify America announced an agreement to provide 2022 BMW EV customers with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at all Electrify America public charging stations, from the date of vehicle purchase.





The program will launch with the sale of the new all-electric BMW iX xDrive50, BMW i4 eDrive40 and BMW i4 M50 in March. With no additional cost to the vehicle’s purchase price, customers will immediately have access to complimentary charging at more than 3,000 Electrify America chargers across the US. Additional models and benefits will be announced.

Utilizing in-car navigation, the myBMWapp or the Electrify America app, BMW drivers will be able to locate nearby charging stations, verify charger availability, and navigate to the charging stations.

Electrify America operates the largest open network of ultra-fast chargers in the US. The company’s ultra-fast chargers are capable of delivering from 150 kilowatts (kW) to 350kW—the fastest charging speed available today. This can allow BMW iX and BMW i4 drivers to charge up to between 90 and 108 miles in as little as 10 minutes, respectively.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the US. By 2026, the company plans to more than double its infrastructure with 1,800 charging stations comprising 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada.

Electrify Commercial and NYPA. Separately, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) in collaboration with Electrify Commercial announced the opening of a new ultra-fast charging station in the Town of Plattsburgh in New York’s North Country. The four new parking lot chargers mark one of the northernmost sites in New York State for NYPA’s EVolve NY high-speed charging network and offer a fast, convenient EV charging stop between Albany and Canada. NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation.





The Plattsburgh site has three 150 kilowatt (kW) ultra-fast DC chargers and one 350kW charger, which is operated and maintained by Electrify Commercial.