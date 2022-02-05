US tire manufacturers urge Congress to implement policies for more sustainable transportation and infrastructure

The US Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) is urging congressional leadership to continue working on tire policy and related transportation sustainability initiatives. While the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) includes several provisions that would advance scrap tire markets and improve the resiliency of the nation’s infrastructure, USTMA has identified six specific policy proposals—ranging from tax incentives to additional research dollars and procurement commitments—that will strengthen the American tire manufacturing industry and help the country develop roadways with the future in mind.

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to truly transform the country’s infrastructure by focusing on our shared priorities. The tire industry is ready to lead, with innovative technologies that not only improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles but also enhance the performance and durability of our roadways. By embracing these new technologies, we can create highly resilient infrastructure capable of carrying our nation well into the future, while bolstering the American tire manufacturing industry and propelling the United States as a leader in tire technology research. —Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO

The six policy areas identified in the letter to Congressional leadership by USTMA and its members, representing 12 of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, include: