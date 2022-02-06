bp acquires 30% stake in Green Biofuels, UK’s largest provider of hydrogenated vegetable oil fuels

bp has acquired a 30% stake in Green Biofuels Ltd (GBF), the UK’s largest provider of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO). GBF’s products are made from renewable feedstocks such as vegetable oils, animal oils and fat. The product range includes Gd+ HVO, a sustainable renewable paraffinic diesel substitute that can be used as a direct drop-in replacement for diesel.

GD+ is an EN15940 paraffinic diesel which meets the ASTM D9725 2D specification. It is fully compatible with gas oil and significantly cleaner than EN590 (automotive diesel fuel).





Source: Green Biofuels

bp’s investment will support GBF’s growth as it works with businesses looking to transition away from using traditional diesel fuel in their assets, such as transport vehicles, temporary generators and construction machinery. The investment in GBF will expand bp’s global biofuels portfolio and its lower carbon solutions for UK customers, in line with its strategic aim of growing its bioenergy businesses as it transitions to become an integrated energy company.

Founded in 2013, GBF is the UK’s largest provider of HVO, having delivered more than 55 million liters of HVO products to the UK market over the past two years. HVO Gd+, which includes GBF’s additives, can be used in diesel engines without the need for modifications or capital expenditure.

By using HVO fuels, operators of diesel engines typically save lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 87% and additionally improve local air quality. In-field and controlled environment independent tests have shown that compared to standard diesel emissions, HVO Gd+, which is often made from waste products, achieves up to 85% reductions of particulates and up to 30% reductions of nitrogen oxides emissions.

In December 2021 bp announced it had taken a stake in Gasrec—the UK’s largest dual provider of bio-liquified natural gas (LNG) and bio-compressed natural gas (CNG) to the heavy goods vehicles industry.