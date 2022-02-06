Eneco to install 240 charging connections this year at Albert Heijn supermarkets in the Netherlands and Belgium; 2,000 by 2025

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Aviation industry coalition calls on EPA to expand sustainable aviation fuel feedstocks in updated RFS
06 February 2022

Albert Heijn and Eneco—a producer and supplier of natural gas, electricity and heat—will be working together on the installation of rapid charging stations at Albert Heijn stores in the Netherlands and Belgium. Before the end of this year, 120 rapid charging stations with a total of 240 charging connections will be available for customers of the supermarket chain to charge their cars.

By 2025, Albert Heijn will have at least 2,000 charging connections. This way, both Albert Heijn and Eneco put their sustainability ambitions into practice.

By installing these charging stations, Albert Heijn makes it easier for its customers to make a rational decision to use a sustainable form of transport to come to the store, in addition, of course, to cycling or walking. The installation of the charging stations is the supermarket chain’s response to the growing number of electric vehicles in its parking lots.

Customers charge with 100% green electricity with Eneco HollandseWind.

